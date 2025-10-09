Pedestrian dies after being struck by a lorry in Newry - police urge the public not to share a “distressing image” of the incident

The Bridge Street area in Newry. (Google image)

A man has died in a road crash in Co Down .

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said the pedestrian was struck by a lorry in the Albert Basin area of Newry on Wednesday afternoon.

They have urged the public not to share a "distressing image" of the incident which they said has been circulating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspector Cherith Adair warned the act of sharing the image may be committing an offence.

She said: "Shortly after 3.30pm , we received a report of a male pedestrian having been struck by a lorry in the Albert Basin area of the city.

"Our officers attended alongside emergency service partners, however the man was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

"Our inquiries are continuing, and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have digital footage which could assist with our investigation, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 901 08/10/25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Police are aware of a distressing image being circulated from the scene of this road fatality. We request the sharing of this graphic scene image to cease immediately out of consideration for the family impacted.