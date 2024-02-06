All Sections
Pedestrian in 80s remains in hospital after being hit by bus in Ballymena on February 3 - appeal for dashcam footage

Police are asking witnesses to a road traffic collision in Ballymena at the weekend to get in contact.
By Gemma Murray
Published 6th Feb 2024, 14:58 GMT
The collision, involving a pedestrian and a bus, happened on the Ballymoney Road, beside the Pentagon, on Saturday, 3rd February at about 1.15pm.

The PSNI statement adds that the injured pedestrian, aged in their 80s, remains in hospital.

The Pentagon in BallymenaThe Pentagon in Ballymena
It asks anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam footage that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 773 03/02/24.

You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

