Pedestrian in 80s remains in hospital after being hit by bus in Ballymena on February 3 - appeal for dashcam footage

The collision, involving a pedestrian and a bus, happened on the Ballymoney Road, beside the Pentagon, on Saturday, 3rd February at about 1.15pm.

The PSNI statement adds that the injured pedestrian, aged in their 80s, remains in hospital.

The Pentagon in Ballymena

It asks anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam footage that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 773 03/02/24.

You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/