Pedestrian killed in collision with lorry

The incident involving the pedestrian and the vehicle happened on the Main Street in Lisnaskea on Friday evening.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, received and responded to a report of a collision in the Main Street area shortly after 7.50pm.

“The collision occurred on Water Street, close to the junction with Main Street. The roads remained closed for some time but have now reopened.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The roads remained closed for some time but have now reopened.

“Our inquiries are continuing and the Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision, or who has dashcam footage or any other information, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1639 of March 4.”

--------------

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry