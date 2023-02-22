Pedestrian killed outside Antrim town on Valentine's Day in road traffic collision is named
The man who was killed as a result of a road traffic collision outside Antrim town on February 14 has been named.
Police can confirm that the pedestrian who sadly died was 42-year-old Daniel Duffy.
In a statement the PSNI say that Daniel, known as Danny, was involved in a collision on the Randalstown Road area just after 10pm.
They add that an investigation is ongoing into the circumstances surrounding his death and Detective Sergeant Neil Harrison is appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has CCTV or dashcam footage which could assist officers with their enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 2070 of 14/02/23.
Information can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/