In a statement the PSNI say that Daniel, known as Danny, was involved in a collision on the Randalstown Road area just after 10pm.

They add that an investigation is ongoing into the circumstances surrounding his death and Detective Sergeant Neil Harrison is appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has CCTV or dashcam footage which could assist officers with their enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 2070 of 14/02/23.