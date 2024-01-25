All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Pedestrian left 'badly shaken' after vehicle 'drove through a red light and narrowly missed a person crossing at the lights'

Police in Omagh are appealing for witnesses following an incident on the Dublin Road on Wednesday, 24th January.
By Gemma Murray
Published 25th Jan 2024, 09:22 GMT
Updated 25th Jan 2024, 09:29 GMT
Traffic lightsTraffic lights
Traffic lights

A PSNI statement said it was reported shortly after 11am on Wednesday morning, that a blue Ford Kuga with a southern registration plate drove through a red light and narrowly missed a person crossing at the lights, near Omagh Academy.

The person was thankfully not injured but was left badly shaken.

Officers would ask the driver of the car, or anyone who witnessed what happened or captured dash-cam footage of the incident, to contact them in Omagh on 101, quoting reference number 515 24/01/24.

Related topics:OmaghPoliceFordPSNI