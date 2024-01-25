Pedestrian left 'badly shaken' after vehicle 'drove through a red light and narrowly missed a person crossing at the lights'
A PSNI statement said it was reported shortly after 11am on Wednesday morning, that a blue Ford Kuga with a southern registration plate drove through a red light and narrowly missed a person crossing at the lights, near Omagh Academy.
The person was thankfully not injured but was left badly shaken.
Officers would ask the driver of the car, or anyone who witnessed what happened or captured dash-cam footage of the incident, to contact them in Omagh on 101, quoting reference number 515 24/01/24.