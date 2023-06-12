News you can trust since 1737
Pedestrian sustained serious injuries after being knocked down by car in west Belfast - appeal for dash-com footage

Detectives in Belfast are appealing for information and witnesses following a road traffic collision in the west of the city early this morning, Monday 12th June.
By Gemma Murray
Published 12th Jun 2023, 15:36 BST- 1 min read

Detective Sergeant McCartan said: "We are appealing to anyone who witnessed a collision involving a blue Hyundai Kona and a pedestrian on Milford Place just before 5.15am this morning to make contact with us.

"The pedestrian sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving hospital treatment.

"We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have relevant dash-cam or CCTV footage.”

AmbulanceAmbulance
Det Serg McCartan added that they would like “to speak to anyone who witnessed suspicious behaviour in the Clonfadden Street, Milford Street and Milford Place areas in the time leading up to the collision”.

“It has been reported that a man with a suspected firearm was seen in the area between 5.00am and 5.15am, following criminal damage at a property in Clonfadden Street.

"He was reported to be accompanied by two other people, all dressed in dark-coloured clothing.

“A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving offences, including causing grievous injury by dangerous driving.

"A second man, also aged 44, was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances.

“Both remain in police custody at this time."

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSNI on 101, quoting reference number 215 of 12/06/23.

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org