A woman aged in her 80s has died in a road incident.

The woman, a pedestrian, was involved in a collision with a car in Knockaveen, Co Clare on Sunday morning.

It happened at around 8.55am on the L8050 road.

There were no other injuries reported.

A technical examination is being conducted by forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí in Scarriff are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

“Any road users who were travelling in this area between 8.45am and 9.15am and may have camera footage (including dash-cam), are asked to make this available to Gardai,” they said.