Pensioner in her 80s dies in road incident

A woman aged in her 80s has died in a road incident.
By Rebecca Black, PA
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 14:44 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 14:50 BST
The woman, a pedestrian, was involved in a collision with a car in Knockaveen, Co Clare on Sunday morning.

It happened at around 8.55am on the L8050 road.

An elderly womanAn elderly woman
There were no other injuries reported.

A technical examination is being conducted by forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí in Scarriff are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

“Any road users who were travelling in this area between 8.45am and 9.15am and may have camera footage (including dash-cam), are asked to make this available to Gardai,” they said.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Scarriff Garda Station on 061 922790, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”

