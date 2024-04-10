Pensioner who died after being hit by a lorry in Ballynahinch is named locally

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

According to the BBC, the owner of a Ballynahinch pub has said the community is in shock after the man – named as Giovanni Buggea – died after he was hit by a lorry.

Mark Murnin, who owns Paddy Kelly's pub in Ballynahinch, described Mr Buggea as "a lovely man".

"He was a wonderful character who enjoyed coming in to the bar," he told the BBC.

He added: "Every day you would have seen Giovanni walking around the town."

"If people didn't know his name - they knew him from seeing him around the town. The level of shock is very high."

He said that Mr Buggea was originally from Sicily and according to Mr Murnin had plans to return later in the year.

Police said a full investigation into the fatal incident was ongoing and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Ballynahinch

Yesterday Sinn Fein MP Chris Hazzard has expressed his condolences with the family and friends of a man killed in Ballynahinch on Monday.

The South Down MP said: “It’s tragic news that a man has died in a road traffic collision and I want to firstly extend my deepest condolences to his family and friends.

“The community is shocked and heartbroken at this incident and I know they will rally around to support the man’s family in what will be difficult days ahead

“I also want to pay tribute to the emergency services for their efforts at the scene and would appeal to anyone with information to bring it forward to police.