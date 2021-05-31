PICTURES: 26 images of families and friends basking in Bank Holiday sunshine | more wall-to-wall sunshine in store today
Yesterday was the hottest day of the year so far in Northern Ireland, according to the Met Office.
Monday, 31st May 2021, 9:12 am
A Met Office meteorologist said the highest temperature reading recorded so far this year was in Magilligan, Co Londonderry with 23 degrees Celsius.
And she said there is more sunny weather to come - “If people enjoy the dry and warm weather, there should be another very pleasant day in store.
