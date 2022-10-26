Plans to improve public safety and pedestrian and cyclist access on Foyle Bridge

The Foyle Bridge in Londonderry

The Foyle Bridge connects traffic between the Waterside and Cityside areas and onwards to the north of Donegal. By 2017 it was carrying in excess of 37,000 vehicles per day. The bridge comprises two adjacent but structurally independent box girder decks, each of which carries a single two-lane carriageway and a pedestrian footway at the outer edge.

Minister John O’Dowd said: "Following the development of greenways on either side of the river, I feel there is now an opportunity to examine whether we can improve public safety and access for pedestrians and cyclists wishing to use the Bridge.