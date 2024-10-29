Plea from business bosses in Belfast for government to act now over 'maze' of traffic congestion in city centre

Business bosses in Belfast have likened the traffic congestion in the city to a “maze”, as they issued a plea to the government to act now.

The message came from the Belfast Chamber (formerly known as the Chamber of Commerce), amid growing complaints about the gridlock on the city’s road network at rush hour.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, progress on the city’s new Grand Central Station took another step with the launch of hourly trains to and from Dublin, roughly doubling the frequency of cross-border journeys.

The new station has been partly blamed for some of the traffic congestion, because – to build a new plaza next to the station – Translink has closed off the Boyne Bridge on Durham Street, on the south-western edge of the city centre.

Traffic backed up along Chichester Street, Belfast, c.5pm on October 29, taken from live Department for Infrastructure traffic cameras

There is also a major resurfacing happening at the Sydenham Bypass, in the east.

Now Belfast Chamber has asked the Department for Infrastructure “to address concerns raised by local businesses relating to current infrastructure works taking place throughout the city”, saying it has “issued an invitation to officials to convene and urgently discuss these proposals”.

In a statement, it said: “Feedback from Belfast businesses across a range of sectors has highlighted the impact of the current congestion on daily operations, with issues including an increase in working from home as staff avoid prolonged travel times, disruptions to punctuality and productivity, late appointments and no-shows, and a general reluctance to travel into in the city centre by shoppers and business clients seek to avoid congestion.

"Additionally, businesses are facing higher fuel costs due to extended idle time in traffic, something which raises significant environmental concerns.”

It quoted its president Gavin Annon as saying: “As we approach a crucial period for retail and hospitality businesses, the urgent need for practical and immediate interventions to improve Belfast’s traffic flow cannot be overstated.

“Our members are experiencing firsthand the strain and significant cost implications brought about by the current congestion.

"For many, managing daily business activities under these conditions feels like navigating a maze, with businesses finding it harder to connect with customers, operate efficiently, and maintain productivity amidst roadblocks and detours.

"This is not only a costly disruption to their businesses but impacting employee wellbeing and customer satisfaction.

“At Belfast Chamber, a better Belfast makes for a better Northern Ireland, and we understand the need for infrastructural improvements across our city.

“However, we also believe that our officials have a responsibility to adopt practical measures that will mitigate the potential knock-on-effects these improvement works may have on Belfast’s business community.

“We look forward to continuing to collaborate with the department to find viable solutions that will see our city succeed and become an even better place to live, work, visit, study and invest.”

Its suggestions for easing the congestion are:

Changing traffic light sequences at congestion hotspots;

Letting taxis use bus lanes;

Expanding clearway zones and traffic police;

Having more roadworks completed at off-peak times, like night-time;

More promotion of park-and-rides;

And improved signs and clearer communication on completion timelines and alternative routes.

A Departmental spokesperson said: “Minister O’Dowd has received correspondence from Belfast Chamber and is committed to working with the chamber to ensure Belfast continues to flourish as a vibrant city.

"As in previous years, there will be a moratorium on all non-essential roadworks ahead of the festive season, including on the Sydenham bypass, beginning on November 25.

"The minister will continue to explore all available opportunities, including extending this period, to support businesses in the weeks and months ahead.

“In addition, in order to help alleviate some of the disruption arising from the closure of Durham Street and associated public realm works in the area of Belfast Grand Central Station and to support the taxi industry, Minister O’Dowd has asked officials to urgently bring forward proposals which will permit Class A and Class C taxis to use certain bus lanes in the vicinity of the works.