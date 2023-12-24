Police appeal for information and witnesses following serious road traffic collision in Ballyclare
Inspector Moore said: “Police received a report shortly after 11pm on Friday, 22nd December that a collision had occurred between a man, aged in his 60s, and a lorry at the junction of Foundry Lane.
“Officers attended the scene along with our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and medical treatment was provided at the scene.
“The man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries and remains in a critical condition at this time.
“The road which was closed for a time has since reopened to all traffic this morning, Saturday 23rd December.
“Our investigation is now underway to establish exactly what happened. We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam footage to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2113 22/12/23.”
