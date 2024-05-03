Police appeal for witnesses to come forward following a two vehicle RTC

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police investigating a two-vehicle road traffic collision on Strabane Road in Newtownstewart on Thursday evening, 2 May, are appealing for witnesses and information.

The collision was reported to police shortly before 5.15pm and involved a white Toyota Yaris and a grey coloured Hilux.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police and other emergency services attended the scene from where the female driver of one of the vehicles was taken to hospital by NIAS for treatment.