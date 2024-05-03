Police appeal for witnesses to come forward following a two vehicle RTC
Police investigating a two-vehicle road traffic collision on Strabane Road in Newtownstewart on Thursday evening, 2 May, are appealing for witnesses and information.
The collision was reported to police shortly before 5.15pm and involved a white Toyota Yaris and a grey coloured Hilux.
Police and other emergency services attended the scene from where the female driver of one of the vehicles was taken to hospital by NIAS for treatment.
Enquiries are ongoing and police appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 1344 of 02/05/24.
