Police have confirmed that a man has died following a two road traffic collision

Police can confirm that a man has sadly died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Beragh on Thursday, October 27.Inspector Scott Fallis said: "Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service received and responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision between a tractor and a car in the Curr Road area just before 7.55pm."The road remains closed at this time. "Our enquiries are ongoing and we would ask that anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam footage, contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 1731 of 27/10/22."