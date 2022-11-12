Police can confirm that a man has sadly died following a road traffic collision in Portrush on Saturday 12th November.

The man has been named as Michael McCormick, aged 58, from the Coleraine area.

DS Gardiner said: “Officers, together with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, received and responded to a report of a road traffic collision in the Atlantic Road area of the town at around 2.15am.

“A male pedestrian sadly died at the scene from his injuries. “A woman in her 30s was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences and remains in police custody at this time.“The Atlantic Road, Portrush, was closed for a period of time, but has now reopened to traffic.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time who witnessed the collision, or who may have any dash cam footage from the Atlantic Road before or after the time of the collision, or any information which can assist us, to contact 101, and quote reference number 180 of 12/11/22.”