Police have named the mother-of-three who died in a road crash in Co Down

The incident occurred in the Bishop's Brae Avenue area of Downpatrick.

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Feb 2023, 9:10am

Michaela Curran, 35, died following the collision in Downpatrick on Tuesday afternoon. A police spokesperson said officers and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the scene in the Bishops Brae area of the town just after 2.30pm.

“Sadly, Michaela passed away at the scene,” they said. “Michaela’s husband and children are devastated by her death and ask for privacy at this difficult time.

“Our inquiries are continuing.”

