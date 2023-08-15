Police in Londonderry are investigating an incident involving a cyclist and a pedestrian

The incident was reported to police at around 9.40pm, and is understood to have occurred just minutes beforehand on Belt Road, between Osprey Park and Glenmore Park junctions.

Access to the immediate area was restricted for a time as police and the Ambulance Service attended the scene. The female pedestrian, who was walking with her dog at the time of the incident, was taken to hospital for treatment of her injuries, and where she remains today.

Inspector Craig said: "Our appeal is for anyone who was in this area on Belt Road, and witnessed the incident, to get in touch with police. This includes drivers with dashcam who may have footage of the incident."