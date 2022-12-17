The road traffic collision on the A1 Northbound at Banbridge, occurred shortly after 10.50pm last night, Friday 16th December.

Sergeant Meaney said: “Police received a report that a vehicle had left the Edenordinary Road and collided with an oncoming vehicle on the A1 dual carriageway. We attended the scene along with our colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

“Multiple casualties were taken to hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, at this stage it’s believed that one of those involved in the collision may have sustained life-changing injuries.

“Our investigation into this serious collision is underway and we are appealing to anyone who has information or dash-cam footage that could assist us to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1983 of 16/12/22.”