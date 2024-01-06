A police officer has been taken to hospital following a road traffic collision in Portglenone this morning, Saturday January 6

Mid-Ulster Chief Inspector Beverlie Reid said: "While attending a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision in the Ballymacombs Road area shortly after 9.35am, a police officer on foot and another pedestrian were knocked down by a vehicle, which had skidded on ice on the road.

"Colleagues from the Air Ambulance and NIAS attended and both the officer and member of the public were taken to hospital. It is not believed at this time that the injuries are life threatening.

“I wish both our police officer and member of the public a speedy recovery.”

Chief Inspector Reid continued to highlight the danger of icy road conditions: “Icy conditions are to be expected over the coming days across Northern Ireland and we would like to take this opportunity to advise road users to exercise caution when on the roads. Stopping distances increase greatly when weather conditions are poor, so slow down and leave a bigger gap between your vehicle and the vehicle in front."