Police remind motorists to take extra care on the roads this morning given the levels of surface water in various parts of Northern Ireland

The PSNI are this morning reminding road users to take extra care on the roads this morning.
By Gemma Murray
Published 25th Mar 2024, 08:01 GMT
In a statement they said that today (Monday 25th March) motorists need to drive carefully given the levels of surface water in various parts of Northern Ireland.

