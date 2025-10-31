Police urge caution after heavy rain leaves some roads across Belfast flooded

By Rebecca Black, PA
Published 31st Oct 2025, 19:51 GMT
Motorists have been urged to exercise caution after heavy rain left a number of roads in Belfast flooded.

The Northern Ireland capital was battered by downpours on Friday morning.

Police have said south Belfast is among the worst-affected areas.

They said Laganbank Road was not passable, while Lisburn Road, Boucher Road and Botanic Avenue have been impacted by heavy flooding.

Cars driving in flood water on Albertbridge Road in Belfast. Some bus services were affected by the flooding, and Bangor station was closed for a time because of flooding: PA/PA Wireplaceholder image
There was also flooding in the east of the city, including on Albertbridge Road.

Some bus services were affected by the flooding, and Bangor station was closed for a time because of flooding.

A police spokesperson said: "Please drive slowly, and increase your stopping distance from the vehicle in front.

"Be aware of potential hazards such as standing water, and show consideration for all other road users."

