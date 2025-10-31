Police urge caution after heavy rain leaves some roads across Belfast flooded

Motorists have been urged to exercise caution after heavy rain left a number of roads in Belfast flooded.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northern Ireland capital was battered by downpours on Friday morning.

Police have said south Belfast is among the worst-affected areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said Laganbank Road was not passable, while Lisburn Road, Boucher Road and Botanic Avenue have been impacted by heavy flooding.

Cars driving in flood water on Albertbridge Road in Belfast. Some bus services were affected by the flooding, and Bangor station was closed for a time because of flooding: PA/PA Wire

There was also flooding in the east of the city, including on Albertbridge Road.

Some bus services were affected by the flooding, and Bangor station was closed for a time because of flooding.

A police spokesperson said: "Please drive slowly, and increase your stopping distance from the vehicle in front.