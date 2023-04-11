News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago 17-year-old boy stabbed to death outside London primary school
2 hours ago Stranger Things actress gets engaged as news revealed on Instagram
2 hours ago Police work continues into death of Nicola Bulley at coroner’s request
3 hours ago Woman in critical condition after fall from Benidorm hotel balcony
3 hours ago BBC announces full schedule and presenters for King’s coronation
3 hours ago BBC confirm full list of presenters for King Charles III’s coronation

Presidential visit: The list of roads currently closed and those roads that will be closed ahead of visit by US President Joe Biden

A number of roads are currently closed ahead of the visit by President Joe Biden

By Michael Cousins
Published 11th Apr 2023, 09:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 12:12 BST

James Street, Franklin Street, Bedford Street and Clarence Street in Belfast are currently closed to vehicles and will remain closed until Wednesday afternoon.

Businesses in the area are open as normal and police are on the ground to facilitate pedestrians.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will be further road closures from 9pm Tuesday 11 April. Those roads include York Street, Donegal Street, Academy Street, and Frederick Street in the vicinity of the Ulster University Campus.

Most Popular

The PSNI Road Policing unit has also issued travel advice for anyone travelling to or from Belfast International airport.

They say that traffic disruption is possible in the vicinity of the airport in the lead up to the visit by US President Joe Biden. ‘Those travelling to or from the airport should expect delays and allow extra time for their journey’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The police also advise ‘If you are planning to travel to Belfast to see @POTUS this week, please expect some traffic disruption. Make sure you leave extra time for your journey, consider using public transport and follow the directions of police and event stewards.

Read More
Advice has been issued to those travelling to Belfast International Airport
Police presence in Belfast city centre ahead of the arrival of US President Joe Biden for his visit to Ireland. Picture date: Tuesday April 11, 2023.Police presence in Belfast city centre ahead of the arrival of US President Joe Biden for his visit to Ireland. Picture date: Tuesday April 11, 2023.
Police presence in Belfast city centre ahead of the arrival of US President Joe Biden for his visit to Ireland. Picture date: Tuesday April 11, 2023.
Joe BidenBelfast