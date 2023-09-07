Watch more videos on Shots!

Now a practical driving test on a week day will cost £65 instead of £45.50.

And the cost of vehicle tests for cars and light goods vehicles are increasing from £30.50 to £38.

The Department for Infrastructure said that this is the first price rise for most vehicle test fees since 2005 and for most practical driving test fees since 2009.

The price rises will be implemented for tests booked after 1 October, with those booked before that date unaffected.

The changes will also see the price of motorcycle tests rising to £34 and taxis to £147.

A consultation on changes to the fees was carried out and a summary of the consultation responses is available here: https://www.infrastructure-ni.gov.uk/publications/consultation-report-changing-cost-driving-tests-and-vehicle-tests

Driving and vehicle tests are carried out by the Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA), which must cover the cost of delivering services through the income it generates from fees.

The rising cost of delivering services means the DVA is facing a shortfall in its income.

There has been a backlog in MoTs since testing was suspended several times in 2020.

UUP Infrastructure spokesperson, John Stewart MLA, told of his concern about the impact on motorists.

“A month ago I challenged the department to address the unacceptable delays for motorists who were trying to book MOT tests, calling for the issuing of temporary exemption certificates, which had been used at the height of the pandemic, to be reinstated,” he said.

“It seems this call has fallen on deaf ears, with the department instead announcing today that the cost of MOT tests will increase in a little over 3 weeks by £7.50 for a private car and £8.50 for taxis.

“Individuals who are trying to book tests today are very unlikely to be able to find an available date ahead of this price rise, placing further financial hardship on many who are struggling to keep their heads above water

.

“Additionally, the announcement that practical car driving tests are to increase from £45.50 to £65 for a weekday test and from £62.50 to an astounding £95 for evening or weekend tests is simply unbelievable.

"Those who are seeking a driving licence to obtain work, and particularly those who live in our more rural areas, are being severely disadvantaged by these increases.

“While I understand that tough decisions need to be made by departments at a time when there is no Executive at Stormont to provide direction, any increase in costs that further burden those who are already struggling to make ends meet must be challenged and where possible, reviewed.