Price of petrol and diesel in Northern Ireland heading towards £2 a litre

A petrol price of £1.74 a litre and diesel price of £1.69 a litre at the Solo Filling station on the Ormeau Road in Belfast on Monday

Peter McClenaghan, director of infrastructure and sustainability, admitted that prices are likely to continue to increase as he suggested local government should look at measures to subsidise costs after the next election.

Speaking to the News Letter, Mr McClenaghan said there is still a great deal of regional variation within Northern Ireland as he urged motorists to “shop around” to alleviate the sharp rises as far as possible.

He explained that with prices here for both home heating oil and for petrol and diesel largely dictated by global energy markets, further price rises are likely to be on the horizon.

Asked directly if prices are set to keep going up, he said: “Yes, I think sadly it is likely that the price could keep increasing. The price of Brent Crude hit $1.30. Even before Christmas, some of the big banks were predicting that the price of a barrel could go up to $1.40 and that was obviously before the war.

“With the war in Ukraine looking like it could continue, and with the indication now from America that they want to be cutting more links with Russian fuel supplies, things could get worse in terms for the consumers here.”

Asked if consumers could see £2 per litre at fuel pumps in the near future, Mr McClenaghan said: “I really hope not. I’ve just received an email from a colleague who works in transport who said they’re seeing prices in Co Tyrone of £1.81.9 for a litre of diesel.

“I don’t want to make a prediction, but certainly if prices are continuing to rise ... it’s a worrying time.”

He said, however, that variation in pricing remains: “At the minute you’re seeing quite a major differential for people, regionally within Northern Ireland.

“There’s still a real advantage to shopping around. I’m seeing prices here in Co Antrim of £1.48.9, in Co Down of £1.71, but then prices are as high as that £1.81.”

Asked what government could do, he said: “In relation to petrol and diesel prices, the fuel duty is controlled by London so the one obvious thing that could happen there is that the duty could be reduced, the tax that’s paid.

“Arguably, over time more financial support needs to be given to people – particularly if prices stay high into next winter.”