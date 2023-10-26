All Sections
Proposed new £20m Lurgan Train Station moving a step closer says DUP MP Carla Lockhart

Confirmation from Translink that a Proposal of Application Notice, or PAN, has been submitted to Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (ABC) Council in relation to a proposed new train station in Lurgan has been welcomed by DUP MP Carla Lockhart.
By Gemma Murray
Published 26th Oct 2023, 06:28 BST
“For some time I have been championing the need for Translink to deliver a modern, fit for purpose train station to serve the community of Lurgan and the surrounding area,” she said.

"As MP, I want the best facilities for my constituents, and indeed want to see more people enticed onto public transport by the provision of top class customer facilities”.

She added that confirmation from Translink that they have submitted a PAN to ABC Council is “welcome”.

Most Popular
Carla Lockhart at Lurgan train stationCarla Lockhart at Lurgan train station
Carla Lockhart at Lurgan train station

"This is a vital milestone reached in making the new train station a reality,” she said. “The public will be given their opportunity to explore the plans and provide feedback in the new year.

"Consultation events are scheduled for Thursday 11th January and Thursday 18th January, at Clann Eirann Youth Club and Lurgan Town Hall. I would encourage the local community to go along to these events and have your say,” she added.

"This project has been hard fought for, but it is edging closer to a reality.

"This is a good news story for Lurgan, and I certainly will continue to champion this investment by Translink until the new station is operational.”

