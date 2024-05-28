Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A £450,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on Creighton Road, Belfast will commence on Friday 31 May 2024.

According to the Department for Infrastructure, the improvement works will extend for a distance of approximately 780 metres from Summerhill Road towards the pedestrian crossing signals on Creighton Road.

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd said: “This substantial investment of £450,000 for the West Belfast area will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users and demonstrates my commitment to improving our road network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I would like to thank residents, local businesses and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.”

Advice from the Department adds that to allow the scheme to be completed and help ensure the safety of road users and workers it will be necessary to implement full road closures over three consecutive weekends.

The first weekend closure will start at 7pm on Friday 31 May and finish at 7pm on Sunday 2 June 2024.

Two further weekend closures will be required on 8–9 June and 15–16 June 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A traffic jam

In addition to these weekend closures some lane closures will be in place for preparation works which will be carried out Monday to Friday, between the hours of 9.30am to 4.30pm.

During periods of closure a diversion route will operate via Stewartstown Road, Upper Dunmurry Lane and Old Golf Course Road. Road users are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with care when travelling in the vicinity of the road works.

Subject to favourable weather conditions all works will be completed by 16 June 2024, however the Department will keep the public informed of any change.

Whilst the Department has carefully planned these road works and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise any inconvenience to the public, road users should expect delays and allow additional time when planning any journey.