The closure will affect the part of the road from Loughry Roundabout to Desertcreat Road, between 10am and 3pm.

This is to facilitate the investigation into a fatal two vehicle road traffic collision which occurred in the area on Monday 26th December, 2022.Diversions will be in place. Drivers are asked to seek an alternative route for their journeys where possible.

In December police reported that that two of the three people who died in a road traffic collision outside Cookstown were Patrick Rogers from Cookstown and Mary Duffy from Dungannon.

The Dungannon Road in Cookstown will be closed for most of Sunday.

Mr Rogers, the 26-year-old driver, and his mother-in-law Mrs Duffy (52) were travelling in a red Nissan X-Trail which was in collision with another vehicle