PSNI advise closure of road in Cookstown area for most of Sunday to investigate fatal collision
Police are advising motorists that the Dungannon Road in Cookstown will be closed today, Sunday 5 March.
The closure will affect the part of the road from Loughry Roundabout to Desertcreat Road, between 10am and 3pm.
This is to facilitate the investigation into a fatal two vehicle road traffic collision which occurred in the area on Monday 26th December, 2022.Diversions will be in place. Drivers are asked to seek an alternative route for their journeys where possible.
In December police reported that that two of the three people who died in a road traffic collision outside Cookstown were Patrick Rogers from Cookstown and Mary Duffy from Dungannon.
Mr Rogers, the 26-year-old driver, and his mother-in-law Mrs Duffy (52) were travelling in a red Nissan X-Trail which was in collision with another vehicle
A third person, a woman aged 80 also died in the collision. She was the driver of a silver Volkswagen Golf.