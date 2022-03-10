M2 reopened after recovery of lorry - PSNI apologise for ‘any inconvenience caused’
There is great news as the northbound offslip for Broughshane on the M2 Ballymena has now reopened, a PSNI Tweet has revealed.
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 4:23 pm
The post adds: “Sorry for any inconvenience caused.”
Earier another post indicated that part of the M2 would be closed for a number of hours at ‘junction 11, to facilitate recovery of a lorry’.
They added that ‘traffic can leave at that junction and come back on via the on slip’.