PSNI appeal for drivers to SLOW DOWN to suit weather conditions - traffic busy on M1, M3 and Westlink
Motorists are asked to take extra caution when driving this morning due to icy conditions in some areas.
In a statement they ask people to ‘Please reduce your speed and drive to suit the conditions’.
TrafficwatchNI this morning advised that ‘#WinterService Salting took place across the scheduled road network overnight’.
‘Road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads’.
They add that: ‘’#M2 #A12 Westlink Traffic is busy on the following routes:
‘Leaving the M2 at Nelson Street.
‘A12 Westlink - From Broadway towards the M2 and M3.’