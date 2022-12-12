News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

PSNI appeal for drivers to SLOW DOWN to suit weather conditions - traffic busy on M1, M3 and Westlink

Motorists are asked to take extra caution when driving this morning due to icy conditions in some areas.

By Gemma Murray
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

In a statement they ask people to ‘Please reduce your speed and drive to suit the conditions’.

TrafficwatchNI this morning advised that ‘#WinterService Salting took place across the scheduled road network overnight’.

Hide Ad

‘Road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads’.

Most Popular

They add that: ‘’#M2 #A12 Westlink Traffic is busy on the following routes:

‘Leaving the M2 at Nelson Street.

Hide Ad

‘A12 Westlink - From Broadway towards the M2 and M3.’

Cold temperatures set to continue across Northern Ireland. A glitter pictured in Co. Tyrone. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye
Hide Ad
Yellow weather warning
PSNI