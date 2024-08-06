PSNI appeal for witnesses after woman hospitalised after bicycle fall in Bangor traffic

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was taken to hospital following a fall from her bicycle in Bangor today, Tuesday 6th August.

The woman, aged in her 50s, was a cyclist travelling along the Bloomfield Road at around 8.45am.

Sergeant Fisher said: “The woman came off her bicycle after being overtaken by a black Vauxhall Corsa.

“Shortly afterwards, we arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of a number of driving offences including careless driving causing grievous bodily injury. He is currently in police custody.

“The cyclist sustained injuries which, thankfully, do not appear to be as serious as first thought. She remains in hospital for treatment.

“The Bloomfield Road was closed for a time while we carried out enquiries, but has since re-opened.

“We would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have seen either the cyclist or the car in the area, to contact us.

“Anyone with any dash-cam or other footage that could assist with the investigation is also asked to contact officers on 101, quoting reference 287 of 06/08/24.”