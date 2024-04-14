PSNI issue traffic warning as road closed after County Fermanagh collision

Road users are advised the main Sligo Road at its junction with the Corraglass Road in Letterbreen is currently closed following an accident. A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers and emergency services are currently at the scene.

“Diversions are in place via the Swanlinbar Road and the road is expected to be closed for some time.“Please be advised if you are travelling to the Ulster Senior Football Championship Quarter Final, which is scheduled to take place today at Brewster Park at 2pm, to leave extra time for your journey”.