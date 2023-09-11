News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

PSNI keen to speak to speak to driver of a black SUV type vehicle after motorcyclist death

Police investigating the death of a motorcyclist who had been in collision with a silver Mercedes car are now keen to speak to the driver of a black SUV type vehicle.
By Gemma Murray
Published 11th Sep 2023, 15:16 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

In a statement PSNI officers from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit said they are continuing to investigate the circumstances of a road traffic collision at Northway in Portadown on Sunday afternoon, 10th September.

A man in his 60s died after the motorcycle he was riding was involved in a collision with a silver Mercedes car at around 2pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sergeant Miller-Devlin said: “Our enquiries are continuing, and we would be particularly keen to speak with the driver of a black SUV type vehicle, which was in the Northway area travelling in the direction of Rushmere Shopping Centre at around 2pm.

Road closedRoad closed
Road closed
Most Popular

“Detectives can be contacted on 101, and the reference number to quote is 945 of 10/09/23.

“We would also appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has any dash-cam footage which could assist us, to get in touch.”

Related topics:PSNIMercedesPortadown