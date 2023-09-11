PSNI keen to speak to speak to driver of a black SUV type vehicle after motorcyclist death

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a statement PSNI officers from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit said they are continuing to investigate the circumstances of a road traffic collision at Northway in Portadown on Sunday afternoon, 10th September.

A man in his 60s died after the motorcycle he was riding was involved in a collision with a silver Mercedes car at around 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergeant Miller-Devlin said: “Our enquiries are continuing, and we would be particularly keen to speak with the driver of a black SUV type vehicle, which was in the Northway area travelling in the direction of Rushmere Shopping Centre at around 2pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Road closed

“Detectives can be contacted on 101, and the reference number to quote is 945 of 10/09/23.