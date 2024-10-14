PSNI to meet 'community representatives' after threat sign appears at Boyne Bridge in Belfast

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The PSNI has said it will “engage with local community representatives” after a threatening sign was put up at the Sandy Row end of the Boyne Bridge in Belfast.

It consisted of white paint on a piece of wood, with a picture of gun crosshairs and the words “touch this bridge beware”.

The Sandy Row area is loyalist in character, and the sign is surrounded by Union flags.

The Boyne Bridge, which goes over the old train tracks to the now-defunct Great Victoria Street station, has been closed off since Saturday ahead of work to remove it and replace it with a flat road.

The sign at the base of the Boyne Bridge in Sandy Row

It is all part of the development of the new Grand Central Station.

But this plan has prompted many objections.

The Ulster Architectural Heritage Society (UAHS) believe the original bridge on that spot dates back to 1642, when it was called The Great Bridge and spanned the Blackwater River and marshy surrounding land.

A second bridge was built on the spot at an uncertain later date, followed by the current incarnation in 1936.

It is believed William of Orange had crossed it in the 1690s on his way to the Boyne, hence its name.

Parts of the original bridges are believed to be buried in the current structure.

Translink has been keen to stress it will “sensitively dismantle” the bridge, as opposed to just knocking it down, with the possibility of preserving some of its historic elements.

Asked about the threatening sign, the PSNI said: “Police are aware of a sign that appeared on Sunday evening, October 13, at a bridge in the Durham Street area of south Belfast.

"Officers will be conducting enquiries and we will continue to engage with local community representatives and partner agencies.

"Anyone who has any information about the sign is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1540 13/10/24.