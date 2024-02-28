Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a statement, Translink say the railway line between Lanyon Place and Great Victoria Street stations in Belfast will be closed on Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd March 2024 and the closure is for essential rail engineering works to enable the move to the new Belfast Grand Central Station later this year.

Enterprise trains between Belfast and Dublin will operate from Great Victoria Street station this weekend, during the engineering works.

Translink’s Ian Campbell, Director of Service Operations said: “Work on Belfast Grand Central Station is moving at pace.

"Set to be the largest integrated transport hub on the island of Ireland this exciting new station will deliver high-quality facilities for our passengers.

“To enable these works, we have carefully planned a range of travel options and bus substitution services to minimise the overall impact and ensure people can continue to make their journeys and access the city.

“We urge passengers to check the website, www.translink.co.uk, or Journey Planner before they travel and allow extra time for their journey.”

“Anyone travelling cross border should note that Enterprise train services will depart to and from Belfast Great Victoria Street to Dublin.

“We would like to thank our passengers for their patience while we work to deliver this exciting project to further transform NI’s transport infrastructure”, he concluded.

Full details are available on the website: www.translink.co.uk; Journey Planner and from Translink’s Contact Centre, phone 02890 666630.

Translink remind passengers that:

Cross Border Enterprise train services to Dublin will operate to/from Great Victoria Street Station

Portadown and Newry-bound services will all operate to/from Great Victoria Street station.

Trains for Derry~Londonderry, Bangor and Larne will operate to/from Belfast Lanyon Place.

Bus substitutions will operate between Great Victoria Street and Lanyon Place stations approximately every 30 minutes.

City Hospital and Botanic stations will be closed but valid train tickets will be accepted on Metro or Ulsterbus services along Botanic Avenue and the Lisburn Road.