Railway line just reopened between Lisburn and Portadown - delays still possible

The railway line has been closed between Lisburn and Portadown.

By Gemma Murray
23rd Jan 2023, 8:47am - 1 min read

A post from Northern Ireland Railways says: “#TRAIN #ENT Due to a trespass incident between Lisburn and Portadown the line is closed.

"Trains running through these stations will be cancelled.

"Rail tickets will be accepted on Metro/Ulsterbus services for the same journey .”

A short time later another post from Northern Ireland Railways said: “#TRAIN #ENT Following a trespass incident between Lisburn and Portadown the line has now reopened.

"Please allow for delays/disrupted to services until further notice.

"Get live updates for your train online https://bit.ly/3ngmbCw

The train to Londonderry
