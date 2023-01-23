Railway line just reopened between Lisburn and Portadown - delays still possible
The railway line has been closed between Lisburn and Portadown.
A post from Northern Ireland Railways says: “#TRAIN #ENT Due to a trespass incident between Lisburn and Portadown the line is closed.
"Trains running through these stations will be cancelled.
"Rail tickets will be accepted on Metro/Ulsterbus services for the same journey .”
A short time later another post from Northern Ireland Railways said: “#TRAIN #ENT Following a trespass incident between Lisburn and Portadown the line has now reopened.
"Please allow for delays/disrupted to services until further notice.
"Get live updates for your train online https://bit.ly/3ngmbCw”