Red alert for Eunice but NI to escape worst

While a yellow warning has been put in place by the Met Office, a red warning – the highest alert, meaning a high impact is very likely – has been issued for southern areas of Britain due to the combination of high tides, strong winds and storm surge, which is understood to be a rare event for the UK.

In fact, residents are being urged to stay at home and the Army has been placed on stand-by as the government prepares for the storm’s arrival.

And a red alert was also issued for the south-west of Ireland, with the Met Eireann storm warning covering counties Kerry and Cork from 3am this morning until 8am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the public gather at Ballintoy Harbour Co Antrim as Storm Dudley arrived in Northern Ireland. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

The Irish national forecaster said yesterday that it expected Storm Eunice to “track quickly over Ireland” overnight and into this morning, bringing “severe and damaging winds”.

A status orange storm warning has been issued for several other counties.

Counties Clare, Galway, Waterford, Wexford, Tipperary, Kilkenny, Carlow, Wicklow, Laois, Offaly and Dublin are covered by the warning that will be in place from 3am to 11am.

The UK Met Office’s amber warnings, the second highest alert level, for wind are in place across the whole of England from 5am to 9pm today, while yellow weather warnings, the next level down, for wind and snow are in force for a large part of Scotland – where blizzards are predicted – and the whole of Northern Ireland.

The yellow warning for Northern Ireland is for snow, with travel delays possible and rural communities at risk of being “cut off” by the conditions, along with “a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected”.

Severe and significant flooding may also take place along the coastlines of the South and West of England with spring tides expected.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the Army is on stand-by.

During a visit to RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire, he said: “So for those who have already been affected by Storm Dudley, we are offering all the support that we can.

“My sympathies to those who are still without power – we are working with the power companies, the local authorities to get their juice restored as fast as possible. But of course, the Army is on stand-by.”