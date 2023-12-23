All Sections
Reopened: Police in Causeway Coast and Glens have advised of road closure following a traffic collision

Traffic and travel on Saturday December 23
By Michael Cousins
Published 23rd Dec 2023, 14:33 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2023, 17:01 GMT
Police advise: Road now reopened

The Drumcroon Road, Garvagh is currently closed to traffic following a road traffic collision.

Emergency services are at the scene. Diversions are in place at the Gorran Road and Moneycarry Road junctions.

Please seek an alternative route for your journey at this time.

Updates as available

An earlier road traffic collision on the A2 Sydenham Bypass at Belfast City Airport has been cleared

