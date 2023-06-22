According to the Department for Infrastructure, the scheme involves the resurfacing of the footways and carriageway between Cranmore Gardens and Kingsbridge Hospital.

It is expected all work will take approximately 12 weeks to complete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The advice adds that ‘to facilitate safe delivery of the scheme, work will be completed under lane closures throughout July and August’.

AND weeknight and weekend road closures will be required during September.

The advice adds that the Department will inform the public in advance of these closures and a diversionary route will be clearly signed via Tates Avenue, Boucher Road and Stockmans Lane.

Access for residents and businesses will be maintained.

The road will be open and footways reinstated over the July holiday period.

DFI notice about roadworks

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It adds that the Department has carefully planned these road works and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise inconvenience to the public, however road users should allow additional time when planning their journey.

Completion of the work by end of September is subject to favourable weather conditions, however, the Department will keep the public informed of any change.