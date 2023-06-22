News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years

Resurfacing scheme on Belfast route starts on June 26 bringing lane closures and traffic delays - completion by end of September 'subject to favourable weather conditions'

A resurfacing scheme on Lisburn Road, Belfast is due to start on June 26.
By Gemma Murray
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 09:13 BST- 1 min read

According to the Department for Infrastructure, the scheme involves the resurfacing of the footways and carriageway between Cranmore Gardens and Kingsbridge Hospital.

It is expected all work will take approximately 12 weeks to complete.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The advice adds that ‘to facilitate safe delivery of the scheme, work will be completed under lane closures throughout July and August’.

Most Popular

AND weeknight and weekend road closures will be required during September.

The advice adds that the Department will inform the public in advance of these closures and a diversionary route will be clearly signed via Tates Avenue, Boucher Road and Stockmans Lane.

Access for residents and businesses will be maintained.

The road will be open and footways reinstated over the July holiday period.

DFI notice about roadworksDFI notice about roadworks
DFI notice about roadworks
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It adds that the Department has carefully planned these road works and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise inconvenience to the public, however road users should allow additional time when planning their journey.

Completion of the work by end of September is subject to favourable weather conditions, however, the Department will keep the public informed of any change.

All work will be carried out in line with current public health and health and safety advice, with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.

Related topics:BelfastDepartment for InfrastructureLisburn Road