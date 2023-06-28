News you can trust since 1737
Resurfacing scheme to take place along busy south Belfast route for 10 weeks - lane closures to be announced in advance

A footway and carriageway resurfacing scheme is set to take place in Derryvolgie Avenue, Belfast starting on July 3.
By Gemma Murray
Published 28th Jun 2023, 15:44 BST- 1 min read

A statement from the Department for Infrastructure says the improvement works will extend from Lisburn Road to Malone Road and will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of the footways and carriageway in this section of the road network to the benefit of residents, local schools and those who travel through the area.

It is expected all work will take approximately 10 weeks to complete.

They add that to facilitate safe delivery of the scheme it will be necessary to implement localised lane closures initially with a full road closure to follow when the carriageway works commence.

Their statement adds that the majority of the scheme will be completed during the hours of 8.00am to 5.00pm, Monday to Friday and ass that full details of closures will be displayed in advance.

Road users are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with care when travelling in the vicinity of the road works.

The Department has carefully planned these road works and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise inconvenience to the public, however road users should allow additional time when planning their journeys.

Completion of the work by mid-September is subject to favourable weather conditions, however, the Department will keep the public informed of any change.

Road works set to be carried outRoad works set to be carried out
For more information about this and other improvement schemes visit: www.TrafficwatchNI.com

Related topics:BelfastDepartment for InfrastructureLisburn Road