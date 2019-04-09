Risk of ice on NI roads

The Department for Infrastructure has warned motorists to expect icy conditions on roads in the north of the Province tomorrow morning as temperatures drop overnight.

The department has confirmed that “selective roads are being salted” as a result of the colder conditions.

“Temperatures are forecast to fall close to freezing and there is a risk of ice on roads in the north of the Province on Wednesday morning,” a spokesperson said.

“Salting is planned on the scheduled network likely to be affected.

“Road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.

“Elsewhere Dfi Roads engineers will continue to monitor temperatures overnight in case of any dips in temperature and will undertake additional salting of the network if required.”