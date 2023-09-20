Road closed after slurry spillage - and 'is likely to be closed for some time'
A road has been closed after a slurry spillage and ‘is likely to remain closed for some time’.
By Gemma Murray
Published 20th Sep 2023, 13:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 14:18 BST
‘Motorists are advised that the Hanslough Road, Middletown is currently closed between the junctions with Madden Road and Drumhillery Road in Co Armagh due to a slurry spillage,’ it says.
‘The road is likely to remain closed for some time.
‘Please seek an alternative route for your journey’.