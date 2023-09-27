News you can trust since 1737
Road closed due to fallen tree as Storm Agnes continues to batter Northern Ireland

A road has been closed due to a fallen tree
By Michael Cousins
Published 27th Sep 2023, 14:23 BST- 1 min read
The Rostrevor Road in Warrenpoint is currently closed to traffic due to a fallen tree.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journey.

Updates as available

