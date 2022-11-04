Road closure update: Main route remains closed in both directions this morning - Suggested diversions
Police are advising of a major road closure this morning
By Michael Cousins
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
4th Nov 2022, 11:14am
Motorists are advised that the A1 dual carriageway at Newry is closed in both directions between the Camlough and Bernish Road junctions following a serious road traffic collision. Please seek an alternative route for your journey.
At 11:10am police updated their incident report stating – The A1 dual carriageway remains closed to all traffic between Camlough and Bernish Road junctions following a serious collision. Motorists should seek an alternative route and those heading south should divert through Newry city centre or Armagh