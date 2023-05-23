News you can trust since 1737
Road closures in Castlereagh have been lifted - but no access still to playing fields

Road closures in the Church Road area of Castlereagh have now been lifted, a PSNI statement has revealed.
By Gemma Murray
Published 23rd May 2023, 07:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 14:56 BST

Butthe security alert in the area is still ongoing, and there remains no access to playing fields, the statement adds.

Members of the public are asked to continue to avoid the area.

Police say that a further update will be provided in due course.

Last night the playing fields – Henry Jones playing fields in Castlereagh – were closed during the security alert.

East Belfast Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) is among the clubs to use the facilities.

A road closure has now been put in place at the junction of the Church Road and Manse Road.

Last night East Belfast GAA issued a statement telling of how they were “disheartened” by the security alert.

Sinn Féin councillor Padráig Donnelly said a security alert at the Church Road and the Henry Jones playing fields had caused disruption.

“A security alert is continuing at the Church Road and the Henry Jones playing fields which have been closed amid searches,” he said.

“This has caused disruption to people in the area and Lough View Integrated Primary School and Nursery has been closed as a result.

“A road closure is in place at the junction of the Church Road and Manse Road and people have been advised by police to avoid the area.

“I would urge people to avoid the area while this alert continues and follow advice from police.”

