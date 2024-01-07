Road in county Antrim re-opens after emergency services attend the scene of a one-vehicle road traffic collision
The Police Service of Northern Ireland have advised motorists that traffic is now flowing freely again on the Roguery Road, Toomebridge, after a one-vehicle collision this morning.
A PSNI statement at 11:04am this morning said motorists were advised to avoid the road as police and colleagues from the emergency services were at the scene of a one-vehicle road traffic collision.
However, the road has since re-opened to the public with no medical condition provided.