A road has reopened after a 'serious' road traffic collision near the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

The incident occurred near But, Co. Donegal on Wednesday morning.

"Serious accident at Pound Cottages, Burt currently causing a tailback on Derry - Letterkenny road. Diversions in place," wrote Sinn Fein Donegal County Councillor, Jack Murray on social media.

It is not yet known if there are any injuries.

Emergency services attened the scene.

The incident happened in Co. Donegal on Wednesday morning.