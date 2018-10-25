Road traffic collision on M1 Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up A road traffic collision on the M1 leaving Belfast is causing significant disruption to traffic. The collision happened in the outer lane just before J3 at Blacks Road.Motorists are being advised to expect long delays. Emergency services at scene of serious three vehicle collision Broken down car causing major traffic delays in NI