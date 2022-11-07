News you can trust since 1737
Road users advised of three weeks of delays with start of 'sewer works'

Traffic has been held up today after sewage works started on a major NI road.

By Gemma Murray
56 minutes ago - 1 min read

A post on @TrafficwatchNI said: “#Lisburn - Road Users are advised of Sewer works on the Moira Rd Lisburn for 3 weeks starting 7/11/22 between Knockmore Road/Hulls Lane.”

The post adds: “Due to the nature of the works only one lane will be available for traffic throughout the works Mon-Fri Temporary Traffic measures in place.”

