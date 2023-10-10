Road will be closed to facilitate investigation into fatal road collision between van and motorbike on May 22

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A statement from the PSNI advises that the road will be closed between 7am and 4pm very limited access for residents in the area.

It adds that ‘road closures will be in place, and motorists and members of the public are advised to avoid the area, and seek alternative routes for their journeys to Donaghadee and / or Newtownards’.