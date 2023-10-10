News you can trust since 1737
Road will be closed to facilitate investigation into fatal road collision between van and motorbike on May 22

Police investigating a fatal road traffic collision on the Killaughey Road, Donaghadee, on Monday 22nd May, are to return to the scene this Sunday, 15th October.
By Gemma Murray
Published 10th Oct 2023, 14:02 BST
A statement from the PSNI advises that the road will be closed between 7am and 4pm very limited access for residents in the area.

It adds that ‘road closures will be in place, and motorists and members of the public are advised to avoid the area, and seek alternative routes for their journeys to Donaghadee and / or Newtownards’.