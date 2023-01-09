Roads 'considered at risk' to be salted tonight - motorists 'asked to exercise extreme caution'
Motorists have been asked to ‘exercise extreme caution’ when travelling this evening according to a post from TrafficwatchNI.
By Gemma Murray
It advises: “#WinterService - Salting of roads on the scheduled network considered to be at risk of ice is planned for this evening in the South, North and West of the province.
"Road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.”