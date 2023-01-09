News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Roads 'considered at risk' to be salted tonight - motorists 'asked to exercise extreme caution'

Motorists have been asked to ‘exercise extreme caution’ when travelling this evening according to a post from TrafficwatchNI.

By Gemma Murray
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

It advises: “#WinterService - Salting of roads on the scheduled network considered to be at risk of ice is planned for this evening in the South, North and West of the province.

"Road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.”

Hide Ad
Road gritters
MotoristsNorth